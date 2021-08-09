Donation drive planned to assist fallen NHP Trooper Micah May’s family

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NHP Trooper Micah May. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Community members continue to honor the life and service of NHP Trooper Micah May, weeks after he was killed in the line of duty.

On Thursday, Aug. 12 a fundraiser sanctioned by Metro’s charity fundraising board will be held to raise money that will then be donated to Trooper May’s family.

Fundraiser for Trooper Micah May and family

  • WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 12, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • WHERE: Nevada Coin Mart, 4065 S. Jones Blvd.

T-shirts and masks will be sold at the event, for more information on the event or on how to donate online, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories