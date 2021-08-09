Donation drive planned to assist fallen NHP Trooper Micah May’s family

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Community members continue to honor the life and service of NHP Trooper Micah May, weeks after he was killed in the line of duty.

On Thursday, Aug. 12 a fundraiser sanctioned by Metro’s charity fundraising board will be held to raise money that will then be donated to Trooper May’s family.

Fundraiser for Trooper Micah May and family

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 12, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Nevada Coin Mart, 4065 S. Jones Blvd.

T-shirts and masks will be sold at the event, for more information on the event or on how to donate online, click here.