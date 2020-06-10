Donation drive planned for injured Metro Officer, Thursday to be recognized as ‘Shay Day’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There has been an outpouring of support for Las Vegas Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis, who was shot and critically injured during a protest in front of Circus Circus last Monday evening.

The Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF), which supports the families of injured and killed law enforcement officers throughout Nevada, is collecting donations for Shay. They have named this coming Thursday, June 11, “Shay Day.”

A donation drive will be held to raise money for Shay and his family.

The drive will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sahara West Urgent Care located at 6125 West Sahara Avenue, near Sahara and Jones.

Community members can donate money, buy t-shirts and sign a large banner. The IPOF says donations can be made directly from the car, while safely socially distancing.

All proceeds will go to Shay and his family and help with additional expenses.

Picture of 29-year-old Officer Shay Mikalonis

The Mikalonis family gave an update on Shay’s condition Tuesday, saying he is still “very critical,” but is awake and appears to recognize his family. He is on a ventilator and is receiving treatment at UMC Trauma.

For over a week, community members have paid their respect to Officer Mikalonis with donations and outreach, wishing for a successful recovery for the injured officer.

Outside UMC Trauma, there is a “Pray for Shay” sign with a growing number of flowers.

If you would like to donate money to Officer Mikalonis, click HERE.