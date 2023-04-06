LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you would like to help the men and women serving around the world and enjoy a free beer, all you have to do is make a donation.

Toast our Troops returns at Sickie’s Garage Burger & Brews in Town Square. The restaurant is collecting donations of beef jerky, trail mix, protein bars, chewing gum, hard candy, snack nuts, sunflower seeds, almonds, cashews, and peanuts. (Only non-perishable, unopened, prepackaged foods. No homemade items).

Those items will be sent in care packages to active military members to provide comfort and support during their deployments. You can find more information at this link. Toast our Troops will take place through the end of April.

The free beer is a 16-ounce tap of Shiner Bock. You must be 21 or older to take part in this.