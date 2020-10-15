Donald Trump Jr. makes campaign stop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The push for Nevada in the general election is ramping up, as the Trump family makes yet another stop in the Silver State. Donald Trump Jr. was in Las Vegas Wednesday night, trying to appeal to voters in demographics that polls show could go to either candidate.

8 News Now was at the event in the northeast part of town at engineering firm Civil Werx.

Donald Trump Jr. made his message clear, touting his father’s policies and pushing for the president’s re-election.

Donald Trump Jr. touched on a myriad of topics, but above anything else, he spoke on the ways he says his father has strengthened the U.S. economy and warned that his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden would “lock it all down” if elected.

8 News Now was able to speak with Donald Trump Jr. one-on-one. We asked him about the campaign’s contention surrounding nevada’s recent mail-in voting expansion, despite statistical proof that the process is secure.

“We’re okay with mail in-voting, absentee voting like it’s been done in states where they have track records. We don’t just want states that have never done it to say “oh we are just going to mail out ballots,” Donald Trump Jr. said.

8 News Now also asked how the president’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis has changed his view of the virus.

“Anyone who is around him has to be tested on a daily basis, literally. And he was still able to get it, but also he’s a 74-year-old man that maybe eats a little too much McDonalds and he walked out in two days,” Donald Trump Jr. said. “You can take it seriously. You can take reasonable precautions.”

The event, which around 150 people attended, also included speeches from prominent GOP leaders here in Nevada, specifically, State Party Chair Michael McDonald.