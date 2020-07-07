Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino temporarily close table games due to rise in COVID-19 cases

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino will temporarily close its table games early Tuesday morning. Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in the state, Don Laughlin’s table games are closing because the owners want to make sure the tables are deep cleaned and sanitized.

The following message was posted on the resort’s Facebook page.

“Dear Valued Table Game Patrons,

Due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in our community, the Riverside Resort will be temporarily closing our Table Games operations (Pit and Poker) at 12:01 a.m. on 7/7/2020. This period of temporary closure will allow us to deep clean and sanitize our Table Games areas and equipment beyond the measures already in place for the safety of our employees and guests.”

The temporary closure also gives the table games employees the opportunity to continue testing if they have not already done so. According to Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino, all table games employees must be tested prior to returning to work.