LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Donald Laughlin, real estate developer and founder of Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort — located in a town holding his name 96 miles south of Las Vegas — has died at 92.

Born in 1931, Laughlin died on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.

Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort stated about his death in a Facebook post, “Don touched many lives in our local community as well as nationwide, and we understand how difficult this news will be for many. Especially our Riverside Resort family. Don Laughlin was truly an amazing man to work with and learn from.”

The post did not state the cause of death.