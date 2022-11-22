LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Domino’s announced an ambitious plan to put 800 electric vehicles into delivery service by the end of 2023, but Nevada won’t be part of the show.

A Monday news release said the pizza giant would have more than 100 custom-branded Chevy Bolts at stores this month and another 700 in a year. And with Nevada playing a leading role in the development of driverless delivery — a $40 million manufacturing and testing facility known as Nuro in North Las Vegas — you’d think Nevada might get a slice.

A map on Domino’s website shows a big fat zero for Chevy Bolts headed to the Silver State anytime soon. There are more than 30 Domino’s locations in the Las Vegas valley. But in the scheme of things, that’s a drop in the bucket for a franchise that has 6,571 locations as of Nov. 14, according to ScrapeHero, a company that sells datasets.

That’s too bad, considering the electric vehicles were aimed at attracting and retaining delivery drivers, according to CEO Russell Weiner, who was interviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

California will get 109 of the 2023 Chevy Bolts, with 19 going to Arizona, and nine each to Oregon and Idaho. Utah was also shut out. Indiana is scheduled to get the most in the U.S. with 93, followed closely by Michigan with 91. See the map for more state numbers.