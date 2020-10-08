Domestic violence victims to be remembered in Wednesday ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A ceremony on Thursday morning will remember victims who lost their lives due to deadly domestic violence.
The names of 16 victims who died between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020, will be added to a plaque.
The 10 a.m. ceremony at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd, building B, will be hosted by Metro, the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center and the Community for Coalition for Victims’ Rights.
Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman and Victim Advocate Manager Elynne Greene will lead the ceremony.