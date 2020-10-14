Domestic violence support groups say need is greater than ever

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every year, Nevada has among the highest rates in the country for domestic violence and that’s especially true during the pandemic.

Several groups are coming together to raise awareness in October which is Domestic Violence Awareness month. You might notice some lights around the valley, including the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, turn purple to bring awareness to the issue.

Nevada is already known to have one of the highest rates of domestic violence for both children and adults. During the first six months of 2020, the need for services increased dramatically. There has been a 42% increase in both children and adults seeking beds at shelters and also a 42% increase in calls to violence hotlines.

Non-profit organizers say the pandemic has had a major impact on domestic violence.

“During COVID, we’ve seen our domestic violence rates go up so we’re raising awareness so folks know there are resources here,” said SafeNest CEO Liz Ortenburger. “They don’t need to live in a dangerous household.”

Although the need for services has been greater during the pandemic but the donations have been down.

If you are in a domestic violence situation and need help, you can call or text the SafeNest hotline at (702) 646-4981. Here is a link to SafeNest.