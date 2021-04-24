Domestic violence support agency speaks out on warning signs following deadly stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly stabbing from Friday night. Officers say a woman was killed by her ex-boyfriend as the two were meeting up just days after a breakup.

Detectives tell 8 News Now this follows a startling trend of domestic violence leading to deaths across the valley.

This all happened near Buffalo and Westcliff, just south of Summerlin Parkway.

While the woman has not been identified yet, we do know she was in her 30’s and drove to the convenience store to meet her ex-boyfriend to return some personal items.

When the woman got out of her car to meet him, police say he stabbed her multiple times.

Her mother, who was not hurt, accompanied her daughter to exchange the items and witnessed the whole thing.

SafeNest, a local domestic violence agency where people can go for help, says the victim did the right thing by having someone accompany her, but when dealing with such violent behavior, it is important to pay attention to the warning signs from the start.

“In the case from last night, what’s so tragic is that you could see she was trying to put safety mechanisms in place, to create a safe exchange of items,” said SafeNest CEO Liz Ortenburger. “If you are ever hearing language in a relationship, ‘if you left me, I will kill myself.’ If you were ever strangled, if there is a gun in the home and you are being abused. If you are feeling this escalation, you are in a lethal situation.”

The ex-boyfriend is described as a Hispanic man in his early 40s. Police say he immediately took off on foot following the stabbing.

The woman’s mom did try to help her daughter and called first responders.

It was revealed that the ex-boyfriend had one prior domestic violence charge, but it is unclear if it involved the victim or not.

If you know anything about this incident– you can call crime stoppers at (702) 385-5555.