Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Local non-profit brings awareness to increasing cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and sadly it’s an epidemic in Southern Nevada. The number of women seeking help in domestic-related cases increased over the last year.

There are several local non-profit organizations dedicated to helping victims across the valley.

One of those organizations is Unshakeable, though it’s mission is slightly different.

Debbie Isaacs founded “Unshakeable” five years ago to help women recovering from trauma, domestic violence, human trafficking, homelessness, and substance abuse.



In that time- they’ve helped more than 250 women get back on their feet.

“I tell people there’s four steps to a full recovery. The rescue, residency, the therapy, and then we’re the rest of it. We really guide women as they are transitioning back to a career,” Isaacs tells 8 News Now. “We put together 12 workshops that focus on business acculturation, overcoming lack of self-confidence, and life skills for financial independence.”

According to the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, there were more than 24,000 calls for help in 2020.

“People, I think, always go, why don’t they just leave. The truth is you can’t leave if you don’t have the ability to support themselves or their children,” adds Isaacs.

That’s where training and education come into play, Isaacs says they help women find their career passion to make a permanent life change.

“Counseling always has you looking back, our career coaching has you looking forward,” said Isaacs.