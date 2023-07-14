LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A domestic battery suspect died from an apparent overdose while in Henderson police custody, according to a Friday release.

On Wednesday, Henderson police and fire responded to the 600 block of Ladywood Lane near East Horizon Ridge Parkway after a report of a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a 57-year-old man who had barricaded himself inside a home. The man initially refused to leave the home but later complied and was taken into custody without incident.

While he was taken into custody, police discovered the suspect had self-inflected injuries and took him to a local hospital. The man was treated for his injuries and released where he was taken to the Henderson Detention Center.

The suspect was booked on the following charges:

Domestic battery by strangulation

Coercion with force or threat of force

Assault with a deadly weapon

Battery to commit sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm

Convicted person failing to register with law enforcement within 48 hours

During the booking process, the suspect told medical staff that he had taken “numerous amounts of prescription medications,” prior to being arrested, police said.

The suspect was then taken to a local hospital and booked in absentia into the Henderson Detention Center.

On July 13, the suspect was pronounced dead while in custody after “multiple attempts by medical staff to stabilize the suspect,” police said.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the death, the Henderson Police Department has opened an investigation.