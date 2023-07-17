HENDERSON (KLAS) — The City of Henderson Police and Fire responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance on July 12.

A Henderson man arrested on domestic violence charges died after police took him to a hospital to be treated for an “apparent overdose,” a news release from Henderson Police Department said.

The officers arrived at the 600 block of Ladywood Lane on July 12 and contacted a 57-year-old male suspect who barricaded himself inside a residence. After refusing to exit, he surrendered and was taken into custody, according to the release.

As he was being taken into custody, the suspect was found to have self-inflicted injuries and was taken to the hospital. Once he was treated, officers transported him to the Henderson Detention Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Domestic Battery by Strangulation

Coercion with Force or Threat of Force

Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Battery to Commit Sex Assault Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm

Convicted Person Fail to Register with Law Enforcement within 48 hours

According to the release, the suspect was taken back to the hospital after he said he “ingested” prescription drugs prior to being taken into custody.

While in the custody of police the next day, July 13, the suspect’s health worsened and he was pronounced dead that evening, police said.

HPD is investigating the suspect’s death. His identification will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of the suspect’s family.

No further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information in this case should call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.