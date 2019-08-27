Dolphin calf makes debut at The Mirage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An adorable baby dolphin made its debut earlier this month in Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage. She was born to first-time mother Bella on the morning of August 16.

The Animal Care team says the female calf came to the surface immediately after the birth to get her first breath.

Bella and her newborn calf coming up for air.

Bella and her calf are in the Birthing and Research pool, which is open to the public. You can stop by and see them anytime during normal hours. The father to the calf is Razzle, a 30-year-old that is currently at Sea World San Diego.

Plans for naming the calf will be announced at a later date.