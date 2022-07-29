LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Thursday, August 4, The Dollar Loan Center will host its first-ever Summer Bash and School Supply Drive. The event will start at 11 a.m. and go until 3 p.m.

Dollar Loan Center invites the community to the Tiltyard, its outdoor plaza located at 200 S. Green Valley Parkway, for a day full of family-friendly fun that will include water slides, yard games, a dunk tank, a live DJ, and more. food and beverage options will be available for purchase, but admission to the event is free.

All attendees are encouraged to bring school supplies or a cash donation, which will be distributed to local Henderson schools in need of supplies for the upcoming year.

Attendees can also expect to see appearances from select Vegas Golden Knights, Henderson Silver Knights, and Vegas Knight Hawks.

Supplies needed include, but are not limited to: