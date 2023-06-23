LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grammy Award-winning superstar Doja Cat has announced that she will be going on her first North American arena tour this fall, and she’s making a stop in Las Vegas.

“The Scarlet Tour” will be in Las Vegas on Friday, November 3, at the T-Mobile Arena with special guest Doechii. The show is set to start at 7:30 p.m.

Last week, Doja released her new track “Attention,” which Rolling Stone called “scorching.”

Tickets for The Scarlet Tour will use a presale registration to filter out bots and scalpers. Fans can register now through Sunday, June 25 at 10 a.m. PST. In order to register, visit the Doja Cat verified fan page.

Fans will randomly be selected from the registration to receive a code that will give them access to presales which start on Wednesday, June 28.

The general sale will start on Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m.