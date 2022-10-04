LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new report from the federal government says the state of Nevada “unnecessarily segregates children with behavioral health disabilities in institutions.”

According to a release from the Department of Justice, an investigation has determined that Nevada violates the Americans with Disabilities Act by “failing to provide adequate community-based services to children with behavioral health disabilities” and instead segregating them into “institutional settings like hospitals and residential treatment facilities.”

“Hundreds of children are isolated in residential treatment facilities each year though they could remain with their families if provided necessary, community-based services,” said the DOJ release.

“Children with disabilities should receive the services they need to remain with their families and in their communities,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

In response, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said that the state is committed to working with the federal government to resolve the issues listed in the DOJ report.

“For far too long, Nevada has not invested in the appropriate health resources for our children and our families – this new report shines a bright light on that fact,” Sisolak said in a written statement.