LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Retail Federation estimates people will spend around $100 on Halloween in 2023, but there are ways to save money and still get a great costume and decorations.

Thrift stores often have good options. With Halloween just around the corner, 8 News Now reporter Brian Will stopped by Goodwill of Southern Nevada to check out the spooky decor and costumes.

Morgan Waldron with Goodwill said Barbie is one of the more popular costumes this season but creating a unique costume is also popular. She said the store has lots of accessories to help complete a costume as well as costumes and most of it is $10 or under.

You can also find spiders, pumpkins, and more to decorate your home or use for a party. She does advise to shop sooner rather than later.

“Definitely you never know what you’re going to find. It’s certainly a treasure hunt and the closer you get to Halloween the less that is here because the good stuff does fly off the shelves quickly.”

When you donate or shop at a Goodwill, Waldron said the proceeds help fuel career services for job seekers who need help finding a job.