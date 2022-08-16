Las Vegas (KLAS)– August is the official birthday month for shelter dogs and to celebrate Nevada State Bank is hosting the DOGust Pet Supplies Drive.

Nevada State Bank branches are accepting pet supplies donations through Aug. 26 in support of The Animal Foundation. Items needed include soft dog treats, cat treats, unopened dry or canned food, peanut butter jars, new toys, new collars, and rabbit supplies.

For those looking to make a monetary donation, click here.

“We are excited to celebrate not only shelter dogs but all shelter pets, during August. Hopefully, we can make their lives a little more enjoyable while at the shelter by providing toys and treats to brighten their day. In addition, pet food collected will go a long way in helping The Animal Foundation’s KEPPT program, which offers pet food assistance to residents in need of temporary help,” said Vanessa Teeter, SVP/corporate service manager at Nevada State Bank.

The Animal Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 1978 as a low-cost spay and neuter clinic. Now it is the highest volume single-site animal shelter in America taking in every animal in need that is brought to them.