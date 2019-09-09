Dogs catch some waves at “Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon”

DEL MAR, Calif. (KFMB) — Take a look at this! The “Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon” took place at Del Mar Dog Beach Sunday. The beach is located about 20 miles northwest of San Diego.

The heats were ten minutes long, and more than seventy dogs took part. The event was free, but organizers say it helps raise awareness of the “Helen Woodward Animal Center.”

The animal center offers dog surfing lessons, and the proceeds help the center care for orphaned animals. The “Helen Woodward Animal Center” is located in Rancho Santa Fe.