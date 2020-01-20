Dog with ‘weird’ eyes gets adopted after shelter photos go viral

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and it just so happens that the eyes of one special rescue dog are making people see beauty in a whole new way.

A Siberian Husky with unusual eyes has been adopted after a Facebook post went viral.

Jubilee, the ‘weird-eyed’ husky has an eyelid deformity that makes it appear as if she is always surprised.

A breeder gave her to a non-profit shelter in Matawan, New Jersey in 2018. The breeder did not think Jubilee could be sold because she was too weird looking.

Courtesy: Husky House/Facebook

The veterinarians at the Husky House shelter gave her a thorough check up. Besides the strange expression on her face, Jubilee is normal and healthy in every other way.

But after two years, the shelter had no luck in finding a new home for the husky.

The shelter posted a photo on their Facebook page, hoping to find someone to adopt her. They were just as surprised as the look on Jubilee’s face when more than 150 people applied to adopt the 4-year-old husky.

Courtesy Husky House/Facebook

Husky House announced on Saturday, Jan. 18, that Jubilee had found her forever home with a family that had previously adopted a dog from the shelter.

Congrats, Jubilee! We think you’re beautiful!