LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The dog that attacked and killed an 88-year-old woman has been deemed vicious by the city and is expected to be euthanized.

The dog’s owner has until Aug. 29 to make a request for a hearing on whether the designation of vicious should be upheld. If that doesn’t happen, the dog known as Buck will be euthanized. According to animal control, the dog is a terrier-type mix.

Buck was a family pet that belonged to Joan Cafflel’s grandson. Cafflel died after the Aug. 9 attack at a residence on Pennwood Avenue near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.

Elderly woman dies following dog attack at an apartment near Valley View Boulevard and Desert Inn Road. (KLAS)

Her grandson, Peyton Faircloth, told 8 News Now on Monday that he doesn’t plan to request a hearing. He said if the dog is capable of killing someone, he needs to be put down. Faircloth said he could never look at the pet the same way again after what’s happened.

Family members said Buck would often cuddle with Cafflel but that became less frequent as Cafflel’s dementia worsened.

Cafflel’s caretaker told 8 News Now that she had left Cafflel with Buck in a bedroom while she went to the kitchen. She said she heard a strange noise and when she went toward the bedroom she saw the dog dragging the older woman by her neck.

Cafflel was pronounced dead at the scene.