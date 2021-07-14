Dog suffers serious burns; rescue group looking for person responsible

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Was a stray dog the victim of a painful accident or a brutal crime?

North Las Vegas Animal Control is investigating how it suffered life-threatening burns.

The injuries are so horrible, we cannot show some of the photos.

Tyson — as he has been named — was brought to The Animal Foundation earlier this month with no collar, no microchip and no owner.

Rescue group, “A Home for Spot,” gathered up the money for his medical care.

His painful journey is striking a chord with people everywhere.

“I’ve had people call me, like grown call crying on the phone, just could not believe what they saw and it touched them,” said Diana England, president of Home 4 Spot. “People from Australia all over the United States donated to this dog.”

Tyson’s treatment is so intense, he needs to be sedated to clean and dress his wounds.

But his future is looking brighter. There are already people applying to adopt him.