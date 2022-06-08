LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family has been left heartbroken and angry after they say crews from a flooring company working in their neighborhood took their dog from their yard. That dog was later found dead.

Bamboo, a 10-year-old bulldog, was in his yard Monday evening like usual when he suddenly disappeared. With the extreme heat, when he didn’t come back inside, Bamboo’s family became worried. They looked for him all night and the next morning went door to door.

Bamboo is remembered by his family as a bulldog that loved to cuddle and snore really loudly.

“He’s family to us. He’s all our kids know,” Bamboo’s owner, Angelika Schmeing told us, “Our kids are 8 and 12 years old. They still don’t know Bamboo is gone.”

Bamboo the pitbull was stolen from his southwest valley home and later found dead in North Las Vegas. (Source: Angelika Schmeing)

Then a neighbor showed them a surveillance video that would change everything. That footage showed the men from a flooring company who were working on the house next door taking Bamboo and putting him in their truck. Minutes later, that same truck drove away.

“We asked you nicely to give him back or just tell use the truth and you lied to us,” said Schmeing.

Scheming says the workers kept giving her different answers. One said that they realized Bamboo might be microchipped and dropped him off outside their gate.

But on Tuesday evening, Bamboo’s lifeless body was discovered in North Las Vegas, far from where the Schemings live in the Southwest area of the valley.

“An old English bull dog can’t walk that far in the heat. It’s just so traumatizing to think about how his last few minutes were here. This business owner did not care. He just took someone else’s dog and now he’s dead, in this heat.”

Temperatures for Tuesday were up to 104 degrees.

Numerous attempts to contact the flooring company were made and eventually they denied their involvement. Metro says this was originally being investigated as a property crime, but now that Bamboo was found dead, circumstances in this investigation have changed.

Bamboo’s family is choosing to do an autopsy to find out exactly what happened to their fur baby.