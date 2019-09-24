Dog poisoned and killed to be memorialized; suspect still at large

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a special moment for Sean Cornwall as he runs around with his dogs—Chewy, Reina, and Luke. Six months ago, Cornwall wasn’t sure if any of his dogs would play again because in March, someone threw meat filled with poisonous seeds into the backyard of his home near Fort Apache and Mariner Cove in the Lakes.

Three of his four dogs ate the poisoned meat. One of them, Leia, died

“Hopefully we’ll find this perpetrator,” said Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman.

Councilwoman Seaman oversees Ward 2 where Cornwall lives. When she heard about what happened to Leia back in March, she wanted to keep the awareness going within the ward she serves, and throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

“Someone’s out there throwing meat with poison into people’s backyards,” said Seaman. “It is a pressing issue. And again, it’s probably something that because it’s kind of a cold case, you know, where we don’t have a perpetrator or solution, it becomes lost, it becomes not a priority. We want to keep it a priority because our pets are family.”

To keep the search a priority, Seaman organized a “Doggy BBQ” for Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Kellogg Zaher Dog Park on Washington near Buffalo where Leia will be memorialized.

“They’re doing a doggy barbecue here at the dog park and they’re going to also be doing an unveiling a memorial for Leia,” Cornwall explained. “It’s the six month anniversary since the poisoning happened and she died.”

Cornwall and his wife Teri say they miss Leia every day, but they’ll continue using her story to keep other pets safe. “Just letting people know, like what’s going on, you know, and just be protective,” Teri said.

“Leia didn’t die in vain,” stressed Sean. “Always know that there’s people like this out there still that that one nothing to do and just harm innocent and loving pets.”

The free “Doggy BBQ” will take place Saturday, Sept. 2 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Kellogg Zaher Dog Park at 7901 West Washington Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89128.

Everyone is invited to attend, not just people who live in Ward 2. People and their dogs can have a good time while also educating each other on ways they can keep their pets safe and keep up the search for the poisoner.