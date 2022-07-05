LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officers responded to reports of a man who had struck a dog with a hatchet on the 1800 block of East Charleston Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

Preliminary reports say that the man retrieved the hatchet after a large dog attacked his smaller dog in order to attempt to save his animal.

Animal control was on the scene and was organizing medical care for both dogs, who were still alive at the time.

This is an ongoing investigation. 8 News Now has reached out to the owners of both dogs for comment.