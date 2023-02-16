LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson will be hosting its annual Bark in the Park event on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Cornerstone Park.

The event allows dogs and their families and friends to gather for dog-friendly activities, including agility courses, a splash-and-play area, and photo opportunities.

Dog adoptions will also be available during the event with Henderson Animal Care and Control.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park, located at 1600 Wigwam Pkwy. Free shuttle services and parking will be available for the event at RC Willey near WigWam and Stephanie Street.

All dogs must remain leashed and all dog handlers must be at least 10 years old.

