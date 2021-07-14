Dog left hanging from fence for 10 hours in 113-degree heat, report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing an animal cruelty charge after allegedly leaving his dog hanging from a fence at an apartment complex in southeast Las Vegas.

Okobi Tobenna was arrested Tuesday by Metro police after animal control called to report that the dog had been found at the Siegel Suites on Boulder Highway and was not breathing.

According to the arrest report for Tobenna, when police questioned him about the dog, he stated it was missing and he didn’t know who tied his dog up.

Police reviewed video footage from the apartment complex which told a different story. The report said the video showed Tobenna walking to the front of the complex around 3 a.m. and then walking towards the rear of the complex without the dog.

Tobenna was arrested for willful/malicious torture of a dog after leaving the animal without food and water in 113-degree heat. The report said he also has two outstanding warrants from previous charges involving carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and possession with intent to sell drugs.