LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal rights activists are asking the public to help identify the person who left a dog to die in the northeast valley. A truck driver was passing through the area near Lamb and Lake Mead, saw the metal crate, checked it out, and found a female sharpie dog that had already died.

“I am heartbroken that anybody would do this,” Dominika Halgasova from Pet Rescue Project told 8 News Now.

(Image: KLAS)

Animal Control told 8 News Now the dog had at least one liter prior to being dumped which leads Halgasova to this the dog was used for illegal breeding. “That is why I am doing because I hope that they will find who ever did this,” Halgasova said.

Animal rights activist Annoula Wyldrich said, If this dog is a result of unlicensed backyard breeding it is a cautionary tale to all of those who are getting their pets from people who are breeding without a license because those folks don’t really know how the parents are being treated.”

“I don’t understand, I will never understand this why would anybody do this,” Halgasova added. “If you don’t want your dog or you have problems with your dog or its behavior, take them to any rescue.”

(Image: KLAS)

(Image: KLAS)

According to Clark County there is an active investigation into who may have dumped the dog. If you have any information you are urged to call police or animal control.