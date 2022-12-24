A dog left for dead at a dump in Pahrump has died, Nye County sheriff’s deputies said Saturday. (NCSO/KLAS)

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A dog left for dead at a dump in Pahrump has died, Nye County sheriff’s deputies said Saturday.

Deputies discovered the severely dehydrated pitbull at the landfill on Christmas Eve, they said. Despite veterinarians’ efforts to save her, the dog died later in the day.

Sheriff’s deputies suspect a person left the animal, a female, to die.

The event could result in animal cruelty charges.

Anyone with information about the animal or her owner is asked to contact deputies at 775-751-7000 or sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.