‘Dog Junkie Thrift Store’ asks for help following burglary

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas thrift store that works to take care of dogs in need is asking for your help. Their store was burglarized and they have the whole ordeal on camera.

It was an unsettling night for a place that does a lot of good for animals and people in need. “Dog Junkies Thrift Store,” which is a part of the non-profit organization, “A Home for Spot” animal rescue, was burglarized.

“They had to lift up the gate and bust it open and then they went in and grabbed a bunch of stuff,” said manager Rebecca Anderson. “You can hear them on the video encouraging each other to push as much stuff as they can into the car as fast as possible.”

Footage of the men stealing from the thrift store was taken about 10:30 Wednesday night.

Not only did these men steal from the shop in plain sight, but they also left the gate open. A blind foster dog got out.

Anderson recalls the owner, Diana, coming in the next morning to find “Thor” gone.

“She walked around, made sure he wasn’t somewhere hiding out and she panicked and that is when she called me immediately and asked me to look on the cameras,” Anderson said.

Thursday, a Good Samaritan called. Thor was in their pool, struggling to stay afloat.

“He had actually traveled northbound on Decatur, crossed over that busy Craig and Decatur then continued to go back behind the Albertsons into a large community and the guy that found him was having work done on his brick wall, so that how he was able to get into his backyard,” Anderson said.

As for what was stolen, it was mostly clothes and household good that were to be donated.

“They knew exactly where to go, what to look for,” Anderson said. “They knew the cameras were there and even when I spoke to the police and they reviewed the videos, they also came to that same conclusion.”

For now, Dog Junkies Thrift Store is increasing their security and they hope the thieves are caught.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the NLVPD Immediately.