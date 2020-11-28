Dog inspires local artist to create ‘Baxter the Dog’ book collection

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Graphic designer Jennifer Hart changed course — to illustrator and author because of this guy.

“I just think dogs in general are just super kind and curious,” Hart said.

That curious nature inspired Hart to write and draw a story with Baxter as the central character.

“He’s really kind of embodied what I’ve been trying to bring into these teaching moments in the books,” Hart said.

“Baxter Goes to Imagination Land“ is a whimsical story of fantasy and fun, encouraging creativity, kindness, acceptance and adventure.

“One of the things I really love about picture books, you have these really big concepts that you can bring into these smaller worlds,” Hart said. “I think humor is a great way to help kids understand a big idea.”

The pair visit schools sharing his voice on the page and in real life.

“It’s been really fun to do it with him you know get to bring him to events kids always react really sweetly to him,” Hart said.

The positive response has led to a collection of short stories and more books.

Denise Valdez: “In ‘Baxter Meets his Monster,’ what was the message for kids in this one?”

Jennifer Hart: “Throughout this story, he learns not to judge this creature by the way that they look but gets to know them and understand that they have a lot in common. Sometimes monsters really aren’t monsters at all, they’re just a little misunderstood.”

More “Baxter the Dog” books are in the works. Hart hopes kids can make them part of their bedtime reading, maybe even snuggling up with their pet.