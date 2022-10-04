LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– New information has been released regarding the Animal Foundation’s decision to pause dog adoptions.

A dog that was in foster care was euthanized due to a severe respiratory illness.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Animal Foundation was notified that a dog who had gone out to foster was showing symptoms of an upper respiratory illness. Due to the severity of the symptoms, the foundation said the dog had to be euthanized.

Diagnostic test results revealed the dog suffered from strep zoo and canine pneumovirus.

The foundation said that anyone who had recently left their facility with a dog that may have been in contact with the sick animal was notified, and all dogs at the shelter who may have been exposed were quarantined.

As it stands, 17 dogs at the Animal Foundation are currently showing symptoms of an upper respiratory illness, according to a spokesperson from the foundation.

As a cautionary measure, all dog adoptions have been paused. However, the adoption center is open for cats, small mammals, and exotic pets.