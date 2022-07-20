LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Employees at a local thrift store in the north part of the valley made a concerning discovery after a dog was left in the heat on Wednesday afternoon.

The temperature at that time of day had already reached 100 degrees.

The dog was found inside a cage in the parking lot next to the thrift store.

Dog Junkies is a thrift store located near Craig Road and Decatur Boulevard and is owned by the animal rescue group called Home for Spot.

The rescue group usually receives 30 to 40 calls a day from pet owners looking for assistance.

Leaving animals outside in the desert heat, especially during the summer months can be deadly.

The Las Vegas City Council has updated the city’s municipal code related to animal cruelty in order to help protect pets.

In the city of Las Vegas, it is illegal to tether, tie or restrain a pet or deprive them of water once temperatures reach 105 degrees outside.