LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A dog died after it collided with a moped Monday morning in the east valley.

A 55-year-old man was riding on a 26-inch, 10-speed bicycle with a small engine on Bryce Canyon Road around 9:30 a.m. when a dog ran into the street, police said.

The rider was ejected from the moped and the dog ran back home.

According to police, the dog was taken to a local vet where it died. The moped rider was taken to UMC, where he was treated for critical injuries.