Dog dies outside northeast valley home due to extreme heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say a dog died Friday due to extreme heat in the Las Vegas valley.

It happened near Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street Friday afternoon.

Las Vegas reached a record-tying 109 degrees on Friday.

There is no word from authorities on what kind of dog this was or if any charges will be filed.

We are expected to receive updates from Clark County Animal Control in the coming days. Nevada law states you are required to provide an animal with adequate shade and water.

If you see an animal in distress in the heat, call 311 or even local rescue groups to report it.