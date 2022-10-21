LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department is investigating a building fire on the east side of the Las Vegas valley.

Fire crews respond to a home fire in the 4800 block of Mountain Valley Road. (Clark County Fire Dept.)

Firefighters were initially called out to investigate a tree fire at approximately 8:35 p.m. on Friday in the 4800 block of Mountain Valley Road (near Tropicana Avene and McLeod Drive).

However while en route they discovered the fire had quickly grown to become a building fire that originated in a garage.

Fire crews did not find any people inside but did discover a dog inside.

Firefighters attempted to give the dog medical attention but was later pronounced dead.

Six engines, two trucks, along with a mobile air unit were called in to assist.

No injuries were reported among crew members.

Investigators believe the fire started in a dryer inside the garage.

No details were released on the cost of damages to the home.

Firefighters want to remind the public that changing out the batteries in smoke detectors can save lives.

Daylight Saving Time (Sunday, Nov. 6) is a good time to start getting in the habit of changing out batteries.