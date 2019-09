LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nothing says goodbye to summer like a gang of soaking wet dogs! Desert Breeze aquatic facility marked the end of summer with the 15th annual Dog Daze of Summer.

It’s a chance for pups, big and small, to hit the pool for one last swim before it starts to cool off. The dogs splashed, swam, played and had a great time hanging out in the swimming pool.

And as you can see, it was one paw-some event!