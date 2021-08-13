‘Dog Daze of Summer’ returns on September 11; Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility registration open now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The county is bringing back the “Dog Daze of Summer” pet swimming event this year. It will be Saturday, September 11 at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility.

The event motto: “Humans have had a chance to enjoy the pool all summer. Now, it’s the dogs’ turn! Bring your dog to the pool to enjoy a swim in the outdoor water park.”

Registration is open now. It is $5 per dog.

Only dogs will be allowed to swim and there are different swim times depending on how large your pet is:

  • Small Dogs under 30 pounds: 7 – 8 a.m.
  • Medium Dogs 30 to 60 pounds: 8:30 p.m. – 9:30 a.m.
  • Large Dogs 65 pounds and more: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

There will also be contests throughout the day.

The Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility is located at 8275 Spring Mountain Road.

