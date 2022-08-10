LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Calling all dogs! Clark County will host its annual event for pups and their owners on Saturday, September 10, at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility.

Dogs love variety when it comes to playtime. (Getty Images)

The event will feature open swimming in the outdoor water park for the dogs, raffles, and contests, including tallest dog, shortest dog, and funniest pet trick.

Small dogs under 30 pounds will be allowed in the pool from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., medium dogs from 30 to 65 pounds will be allowed in from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and large dogs over 65 pounds will be allowed in from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Courtesy: Clark County Nevada/Twitter

Local, dog-friendly businesses will also be present at the event to show off what products and services are near you for your dogs, as well as to give away free items to take home.

Dog Daze of Summer at Desert Breeze pool

Saturday, September 10, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Desert Breeze Aquatic facility

Pre-registration is required.

Cost to register is $5 per dog

NOTE: Only dogs will be allowed in the pool.

The event is limited to 100 dogs per session. Early sign-up is encouraged. Participants may sign up at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility or online.