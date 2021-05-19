Dog attacks on sheep prompt Forest Service to step up enforcement of leash law

RENO — U.S. Forest Service officials in Nevada have started to crack down on its leash laws after recent reports of dogs attacking sheep used for wildfire reduction on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that officials say dogs at Whites Creek and Thomas Creek trails must be leashed within a mile of the trailheads through June 30 to reduce the risk of attacks.

Officials have deployed sheep in the Arrowcreek and Carson City areas for the last decade to reduce the amount of forest fuel that could spark wildfires.

However, District Fuels Specialist Steve Howell said there is at least one sheep attack a year.