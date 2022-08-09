LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police and animal control responded to reports of a dog attack near the central valley Tuesday morning.

According to police, an elderly woman was attacked by a dog on Pennwood Avenue near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard just before 9:45 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog was found at a nearby residence by officers, who turned it over to animal control.

No other details about the attack were released, and it remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.