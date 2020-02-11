Dog allegedly attacked, mauled by another dog; Henderson Police investigate

WARNING: The footage below contains images that may be considered graphic to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

UPDATE: The dog that attacked Nikolai is not a pit bull. Henderson Police have identified it as an American Bulldog.

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police are investigating an incident where a dog was allegedly mauled in the 200 block of Kirk Avenue. Animal Control responded to the report about the attack Sunday, but according to witnesses, the incident occurred on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Mary Karle, the owner of the dog that was mauled, spoke with 8 News Now about the terrifying act. She showed us Ring camera footage of the moment an American Bulldog and Doberman broke through her fence.

Karle said the dogs found a weak part in the wooden fence, so they were able to break through. Her Belgian Shepherd, Nikolai, tried to escape through a doggy door, but the American Bulldog grabbed his leg and held on. However, the Doberman did not attack.

Nikolai (Provided)

Karle and her husband were at work at the time of the incident. When Karle arrived home, she said the neighbor told her Nikolai got into his yard and attacked his dog. She found Nikolai in his bed bleeding severely.

The injuries Nikolai sustained were critical, and the veterinarian told Karle it was in his best interest to let him die peacefully. She made the difficult decision, and Nikolai was humanely euthanized.

Henderson Police say the case is actively being investigated, and no additional details are available at this time.