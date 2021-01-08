Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda dies at 93

Los Angeles Dodgers former manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda attends a news conference where Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Dodger Stadium will host the All-Star Game in 2020, in Los Angeles, in this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, file photo. The Dodgers said Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda died Thursday night, according to a Twitter post from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The post says Lasorda suffered a sudden cardio pulmonary arrest just after 10 p.m. and was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m. Lasorada had been released from the hospital a few days earlier.

https://twitter.com/Dodgers/status/1347585134178955264/photo/1

Lasordo had been hospitalized since the middle of November prior to his release on Tuesday.

Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976 through 1996 and over that span won eight division titles, four National League pennants, and two World Series championships in 1981 and 1988. He was a two-time Manager of the Year winner and managed four All-Star teams. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997, according to CBS Sports.