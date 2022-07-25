LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rains and possibly more lightning strikes are creating a familiar scenario near the Dodge Springs fire along the Nevada-Utah border north of Mesquite.

The fire grew from just over 1,000 acres on Thursday to more than 5,500 acres in a matter of days, but the weather could play a big role in what happens next. Rain could suppress it, or more lightning strikes and wind could do the opposite.

With the fire 10% contained and 373 personnel involved in the firefighting effort, the hope is for rain.

“Pulses of thunderstorms are in the forecast to hit the fire area periodically with potential downbursts of 30 mph or greater that could cause flare-ups in areas that still have scattered or intense heat,” according to Bureau of Land Management (BLM) updates posted Monday afternoon.

A base camp for the firefighting effort has been established in St. George.

Currently, no structures or private property is threatened as the fire continues to make minimal progress through short grass and brush on BLM land. If the fire continues to burn north and east, it could reach “heavier fuels” of pinyon juniper and sage, but officials are optimistic that won’t happen.

Full containment is expected in a week.

To the northwest, closer to U.S. 6, the Heath Canyon fire is burning, now reported at almost 400 acres. That fire is also on BLM land, and was ignited by a lightning strike.

The fire is burning in the Riordan’s Well Wilderness Study Area, about 20 miles southwest of Lund. It is currently 1% contained.