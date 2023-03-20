LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Dodge Last Call event in Las Vegas is set to pay homage to legacy muscle cars and to help ring in an entirely new lineup of electric vehicles.

The Roadkill Nights event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway scheduled for Monday promises drag racing, thrill rides, and a performance by Grammy award-winning artist Diplo. The celebration of all things internal combustion is the last hurrah for the Hemi engine used in Dodge Challengers and Chargers.

The future of electrified muscle: Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept

Both the front and rear lighting of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept feature a full width design centered by a 3D illuminated Fratzog badge.

Dodge is showing performance enthusiasts future-product hints in the lead up to the launch of the world’s first electrified muscle car. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, shown in a new Stryker Red exterior color, will once again use a respected gathering of automotive builders and tuners to offer a peek at the future of the Dodge brand.

August 16, 2022 – Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis, created a buzz in the compact utility vehicle (CUV) segment, announcing three variants of the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet, the brand’s first electrified performance vehicle. Dodge Hornet R/T is electrified and offers a class-exclusive, on-demand PowerShot feature which supplies a burst of 25 additional horsepower. Hornet’s world debut was part of Dodge Speed Week at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Mich.

“2023 is the last model year we’ll make these,” said David Elshoff with Dodge. “These are just exciting cars. Some of the finest and fastest Dodge has ever made.”

But Dodge Last Call isn’t just about the past. The event is ready to unveil the future of Dodge’s line-up as well, represented currently by a sleek, shrouded vehicle figure next to its internal combustion counterparts. That shroud is promised to lift on Monday.

“What’s under the cover there at the end?” Elshoff said. “That’s what we’re going to see tonight.”

Dodge promises cleaner technology moving forward.

“This is a technology that can do a lot for our planet as far as the overall emissions,” said Bob Broderdorf, director of Dodge operations. “From a Dodge perspective, we look at this as a unique opportunity to leverage this technology to make even faster performance cars.”

The switch is in line with Stellantis, Dodge’s parent company’s, overarching “Dare Forward” initiatives to reduce their carbon footprint and have half of their U.S. sales be EVs by 2030. Other automakers like Toyota, BMV, General Motors, have similar initiatives to boost EV sales.

“The next generation of Dodge muscle is going to be all-electric, but it will still have that Dodge sound,” said Darren Jacobs with Dodge.

Gates open for Dodge Last Call at noon, with the event starting at 6:00 p.m. The Diplo performance is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available on the Motortrend website.