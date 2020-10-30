Dodge NHRA Finals will be held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time since March, racing fans are allowed to go to a sporting event in southern Nevada.

State officials would not allow fans at the NASCAR race in September, which caused a bit of anxiety and some anger for many of them, but that is all changing this weekend. Starting Thursday, the NHRA will be in town for the drags racing being held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It’s held twice a year, in the spring and the fall. The race in the spring was canceled, but this weekend’s race is a go and will last through Sunday.

The Dodge NHRA Finals is a big event for racers.

Fans are already going through the screening process, so temperature checks, bag checks. It is ticketless to enter this year, and anyone attending has to wear a mask.

“We’re really excited about the fact that we’re going to become the first sports event in the state of Nevada since the pandemic broke out to be able to host fans,” said Jeff Motley, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“It’s been a long time since people have been able to come out, and we think that we can start small and build on that, and there’s no better person to do it right,” said Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Chairwoman of the Clark County Commission.

This weekend, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be limited to a 10% capacity, which is about 3,000 fans each day. All of the race days are already sold out.