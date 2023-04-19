LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New documents in the case against former Las Vegas Raider Clelin Ferrell have been obtained after he failed to pay thousands of dollars in damages from a loaned car to a Las Vegas business owner.

Speedy Car Loans, located near Durango Drive and Russell Road, and owner Robert Lambson were awarded over $5,600 dollars in a small claim’s verdict against Ferrell, largely because Ferrell did not show up at the court.

Lambson claimed a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee was abandoned by Ferrell with a blown motor. The incident happened in September 2022 as the Raiders were gearing up for training camp, according to court documents.

Ferrell signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers in mid-March.