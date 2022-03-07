LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Identity theft is a huge problem. It’s estimated one in three Americans has experienced it.

One of the easiest safeguards to protect against ID theft is to shred important documents with your identifying information.

If you need to dispose of documents that should be shredded, you’re in luck. The state’s Attorney General Bureau of Consumer Protection will host a public shredding event this week.

WHERE: Grant Sawyer Bldg. in the east employee parking lot at 555 E. Washington Ave., LV, NV 89108

WHEN: Tuesday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

NOTES: Each attendee is limited to one banker-sized box of documents. There is no need to remove staples, paper clips, rubber bands, ACCO fastners, expandable files or file folders. Three-ring binders should be empty. (No food waste, personal hygience items, large metal objects, bullets, toner cartridges, pills, hard drives or other non-paper items are allowed).

Assured Document Destruction of Las Vegas is working in conjunction with the Bureau of Consumer Protection to hold the event. The event is on a first-come, first-serve basis.