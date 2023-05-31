LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a known fact that men are less likely to go to a doctor when compared to women. Men are also less likely to be insured. Medical professionals would like to see that change and want to shine some attention on the issue in June which is National Men’s Health Month.

Doctors want men to know the importance of preventative care and early detection and treatment of health conditions that disproportionately affect men, such as heart disease, mental health and accidental deaths, and various forms of cancer such as prostate cancer.

It’s advised that men who don’t have a primary care provider should choose one and schedule screening tests. Men should also do self-exams for testicle, breast, skin, and mouth changes. A colon, prostate, and rectal exam should be scheduled yearly for men starting at 50.